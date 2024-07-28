2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Bars is considered the “weakest” of Biles' events in the sense that just one of her 37 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars

By Associated Press

Simone Biles
Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

 Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics' Code of Points.

The American superstar submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. If Biles successfully completes it during women's qualifying on Sunday, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 24 hours ago

Team USA races to 5 medals in first full day of Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 6 hours ago

Taylor Swift's ‘…Ready For It' featured in Paris Olympics primetime coverage

Paris Olympics Photos 19 hours ago

Paris Olympics Day 1 in Pictures

Biles already has two elements named after her on vault — including the Yurchenko double pike — and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Reporter Steve Kornacki breaks down Simone Biles’ triple twisting double back on floor.

The skill Biles submitted requires her to do a forward circle around the lower bar before turning a handstand into a 540-degree pirouette. USA Gymnastics teased the move on X on Friday.

Bars is considered the “weakest” of Biles' events in the sense that just one of her 37 Olympic and world championship medals have come on bars.

She remains one of the top Americans on the event, though USA Gymnastics co-lead Chellsie Memmel said this week the Americans could sit Biles out of bars during team finals to give her a small break during the Games.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us