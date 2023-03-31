Canada

Six Bodies Found Near Canada- US Border, Police Say

They said they were still trying to identify the dead and their status in Canada. It wasn’t immediately known if they were migrants trying to cross the border.

By The Associated Press

Six Bodies Found Near Canada- US Border, Police Say
NBC Bay Area, File

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said late Thursday it was investigating the discovery of six bodies in a marshy area of Quebec near Canada's border with New York state.

Police said they were awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death.

They said they were still trying to identify the dead and their status in Canada. It wasn’t immediately known if they were migrants trying to cross the border.

Immigration Mar 17

Border Crossings From Canada Into NY, Vermont and NH Are Up Tenfold. Local Cops Want Help.

Immigration Mar 23

U.S. Starts Flying Migrants Caught Crossing Canadian Border South to Texas

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Last month, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police reported a recent increase in illegal entries through their lands and waterways. The statement said some migrants required hospitalization.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a plan last week to close a loophole to an immigration agreement that allowed thousands of asylum-seeking migrants to move between the two countries along a back road linking New York state to Quebec.

The deal closing an illegal border crossing point about 105 kilometers (66 miles) east of Akwesasne took effect Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Canada
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us