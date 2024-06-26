What does the slang term ‘Menty B' mean? (And what if your teen says they're having one?)

“Menty B” is Gen Z slang for “mental breakdown.” It’s a carefree term, but it shows how seriously many teens value their mental health.

We can’t say who created the term “Menty B” — according to KnowYourMeme, many social media users have just “heard” it somewhere — usually in the form of statements like, “I’m having a Menty B over my math grade” or “I need space during my Menty B.”

Overall, teens aren’t saying “Menty B” to taunt people with mental illnesses — it’s more like a causal way to acknowledge and normalize psychological or emotional struggles. Gen Z is the most likely generation to report having “fair” or “poor” mental health and the most likely to receive treatment from a mental health professional, according to the American Psychological Association.

“Talking so openly about mental health is a good thing,” Francyne Zeltser, the clinical director of mental health and testing services at Manhattan Psychology Group, tells TODAY.com. “Mental health professionals are trying to bridge the gap between mental and physical health under the general umbrella of health.”

Years ago, taking “mental health days” off work and school was unheard of, says Zeltser. Now, because of advances in antipsychotics, preventative medicine and societal expectations amplified through social media, more young people embrace the topic of mental health.

Mental health-related slang is popular

It’s not just “Menty B” — young people are including other mental-health-adjacent terms in their slang lexicon.

Stressy: Stressed out.

Depressy: Depressed.

Hot Girl Walk: Taking an outdoor walk to focus on “gratitude, goals and confidence,” according to founder Mia Lind.

Grippy Sock Vacation: A voluntary or involuntary stay in a mental health facility, while wearing “grippy socks,” the type of non-slip footwear issued at some healthcare facilities.

Zeltser says slang like “Menty B” is a way for people to react to an embarrassing or upsetting situation.

“It's a very quick way of telling people, ‘I’m not in a good head space right now,’” she says.

Slang communicates a quick message that’s easily understood, says Zeltser. And terms like “Menty B” can make sharing heavy news easier.

Is ‘Menty B’ offensive?

“Mental breakdown” is not an official medical diagnosis, says Zeltser. Nor is “nervous breakdown,” according to the Cleveland Clinic's website, which adds: “But, it’s a type of mental or emotional health crisis. You may feel an overwhelming amount of stress, anxiety or depression.”

According to Zeltser, there is a possibility that “Menty B” sounds inconsiderate to some people who meet criteria for a mental health disorder.

For others, she says, “Menty B de-stigmatizes mental health conversations because everyone struggles at one point or another, whether or not they have a mental health disorder.”

Zeltser adds, “Nobody is OK all the time.”

