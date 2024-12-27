Slice of cheese stuck to storefront window in Chicago becomes viral sensation

A slice of cheese tacked to an empty storefront window in a Chicago building that once housed a popular Jeni's ice cream location has become a new viral sensation.

The cheese, which remained stuck to the window of the building at 900 W. Armitage Avenue Friday afternoon, appears to be a piece of Kraft Singles American Cheese, which has been in place for months, according to the label attached to it.

Credit: George Mycyk

"This is cheese on Armitage," the label reads, noting that the "art" piece is "Untitled" and the artist is unknown. "Well its kind of cheese on Jeni's but Jeni's is gone so now it's a cheese on a window on Armitage. First found Aug. 22, 2024."

The anonymous writer of the laminated label stuck to the window next to the slice of cheese said they "cannot take credit for incredible piece of modern art."

"One day someone stuck this cheese to a window on Armitage and now every day I admire it," the note reads. "Thank you cheese."

The symbolism behind the piece remains a mystery, even to the writer.

“I could tell you that this cheese is symbolic of not taking life too seriously and that nothing really matters, that free will is an incredible tool to bring joy,” the writer states. “But, I think that would do the cheese a great disservice and go against what the cheese really is. Because it is nothing and means nothing. It is just cheese on a window on Armitage.”

Credit: George Mycyk

An image of the cheese slice made its way onto a Reddit thread this week, where it gained viral fame, with one commenter even questioning if it could be the next "rat hole."

"Rat hole is so 2023. Everyone embrace Cheese on Armitage," a comment reads.

"Due to the unforseen origins of this anomaly, there are pilgrimages en route to pay homage to what the faithful are now calling 'Cheesus,'" another stated.

The comparisons come nearly one year after the city's once-beloved "rat hole" first garnered viral fame of its own.

Last January, the imprint of what may or may not have been a rat in cement on a Chicago street sparked massive interest, enticing people from all over to leave gifts, money, set up shrines and even host weddings at the site before the city removed it.

Labeling the slice of cheese "art" isn't out of the realm of possibility, however, after a banana duct taped to a wall sold for millions at an auction last month.

But the fate of Chicago's now-beloved cheese slice remained unclear. As the label notes, the slice is shrinking.

"Originally 3 in. x 3 in., but shrinking on the daily," the card reads.

Another question left unanswered is what is holding the cheese to the window -- and how long it will last.