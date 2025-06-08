San Diego

Small plane with 6 aboard crashes off San Diego coast

The aircraft was reported down shortly before 1 p.m., according to San Diego Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard.

By Eric S. Page

The Coast Guard facility on Harbor Drive
Rescuers were called out Sunday after a passenger plane with six people aboard crashed into the water off Point Loma, San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Cessna 414 aircraft was reported down shortly before 1 p.m., according to San Diego Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"A debris field has been located, but I do not currently have the size of it," Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Graves told NBC 7 shortly before 3:30 p.m.

San Diego lifeguards, the Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol are aiding with rescue efforts, which officials said were taking place about 3 miles off the coast. A staging area has been established at the lifeguard headquarters at Quivera Basin, officials said.

"Currently searching are 1 Jayhawk helo from Air STA Ventura, 1 C-27 from Air STA Sacramento, CGC Sea Otter, 1 small boat each from STA SD & the MSST, as well as several partner agencies," the Coast Guard tweeted out a little after 2 p.m.

