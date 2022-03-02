Bridgeport

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Bridgeport Park After Running Out of Fuel

The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, officials said, and no injuries were reported

A small plane made an emergency landing in a Bridgeport park after running out of fuel, city officials said.

The Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said the plane landed in Seaside Park just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The pilot was the only person aboard, and he told authorities the plan ran out of fuel.

The pilot brought the aircraft, a Cessna 182P, down without incident in the coastal park, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified about the incident. It was not immediately clear where the plane had taken off from, or where it was heading.

