Soldier Who Discussed Attack in US Pleads Guilty to Distributing Bomb Instructions

A soldier stationed in Kansas accused of talking about a terrorist attack in the United States pleaded guilty Monday to distributing instructions for making explosive devices over social media, federal prosecutors said.

Pfc. Jarrett William Smith, 24, was arrested in September after he was accused of discussing killing members of the far-left Antifa movement and attacking a major news outlet with a vehicle bomb, NBC News reported.

Smith pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas said in a statement, and he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

