Some 23andMe customers can submit claims for money back: See deadline and if you qualify

Some 23andMe users may be eligible for compensation, according to a recent announcement to customers.

The May 9 announcement comes less than two months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 23.

According to the recent notice from the company's claims agent, there are two avenues by which certain current and former 23andMe users can submit claims for money back.

The deadline for submitting both types of claims is July 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT if submitted electronically, or 4:59 p.m. CT if submitted by hard copy.

The first avenue for submitting a claim is related to cybersecurity.

In October 2023, 23andMe revealed it had been the victim of a data breach, in which hackers were able to access the data of nearly 7 million users, according to NBC News.

People are eligible to submit a cybersecurity claim, called a Cyber Security Incident Bar Date Package, if they meet each of the following criteria:

They were customers of 23andMe between May 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2023

They received notice that their personal information was compromised in the data breach discovered in October 2023

They “incurred monetary damages or non-monetary damages” related to the cybersecurity incident

Anyone who believes they are eligible to submit this type of claim can submit electronically or via postal mail by following the instructions on this website.

The second way current or former customers may be eligible to submit a claim is through something called a General Bar Date Package.

This is for customers who believe they have a claim related to 23andMe's services that is not related to cybersecurity.

Claims under this category could be related to the various testing services under the 23andMe Holding Co. umbrella, including Ancestry Service, Health + Ancestry Service, 23andMe+ Premium and 23andMe+ Total Health.

Claims could also relate to the holding company’s telehealth business, Lemonaid Health, Inc., or its mail order pharmacy, LPRXOne, LLC.

Instructions for submitting a General Bar Date Package claim electronically or via postal mail can be found here.

The announcement notes that anyone with questions about the claims process can find additional information here, or by emailing 23andMeInfo@ra.kroll.com. Customers can also call (888) 367-7556.

23andMe is not going out of business, but is looking to find a buyer. In the meantime, current users continue to have full access to the site, including genetic reports, and any subscriptions they have through the site, the company explained in a list of FAQs for customers.

The bankruptcy filing also “does not change how 23andMe stores, manages, or protects customer data,” the company said.

Customers also have the option of deleting their data and their accounts, the company noted.

