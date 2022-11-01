Two Cops Shot by Man With Long Gun in Newark; No One in Custody

Two police officers were shot in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday by a suspect armed with a long gun who fled to the top of a nearby building, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation and officials.

One officer was hit in the neck, the other in the leg, law enforcement sources said. As of 4 p.m., both are expected to survive their injuries.

The wounded cops had been serving a warrant at a home near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the state's largest city around 2 p.m. when gunfire erupted from an elevated location, possibly a window or a roof, officials said.

At least two shots were fired from the suspect's weapon, a high-ranking law enforcement source said.

The source said the suspect was not in custody but the situation was under control and there was no further threat to the community. That source said the neighborhood was locked down and the shooter was believed to be in a building within that zone. Law enforcement officers were said to have him surrounded.

SWAT vehicles and an army of law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, video shows. Drones and helicopters were deployed to assist from the air.

Federal investigators with the FBI and ATF confirmed they were sending resources to the scene as well.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was monitoring the situation.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested," the Democrat said. "We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

Sources say they are looking for a single shooter.

Neighbors describe the area as relatively quiet and said major crime was not common in that part of Newark.