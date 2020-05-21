South Philly Elections Worker Admits Taking Bribes to Add Votes

A former judge of elections in South Philadelphia has admitted accepting cash bribes to tamper with the results of the city's primary elections from 2014-2016, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Domenick J. DeMuro, 73, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of their civil rights and violating the Travel Act, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said. DeMuro faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced June 30.

If interested, here is a partial, redacted copy of the original referral: https://t.co/d68W3hrFFY — Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) May 21, 2020

DeMuro admitted that a political consultant — whose name was not revealed by prosecutors — paid him bribes to add fraudulent votes for certain Democratic candidates running for judge positions. McSwain did not name the candidates or say if any of them won their elections.

The consultant took fees from the candidates and used some of that money to pay Election Board officials, including DeMuro, McSwain said.

City Commissioner Al Schmidt posted a redacted investigatory file that identified DeMuro as a former elections judge in the 36th division of the 39th ward. The division includes several city blocks south of Oregon Avenue, east of Broad Street.