Southwest Airlines Pilot Asks Passengers to Stop AirDropping Nudes

The incident occurred before takeoff to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a TikTok video that captured the bizarre announcement

A Southwest Airlines plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on April 2, 2022.
A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot saying he will "pull back" the airplane and return to the gate if passengers do not stop sending nude photos over AirDrop has gone viral.

The incident occurred before takeoff to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a TikTok video that captured the bizarre announcement.

The video, which user Taylor Marsalis (@teighmars) uploaded Thursday, had received more than 2.8 million views as of Wednesday afternoon. The caption of the video says Southwest "takes airdropping nudes very seriously."

"Here’s the deal,” the pilot says over the intercom in the video. “If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and vacation is going to be ruined.” 

If your flight is canceled, you have options to help get your trip back on track.

