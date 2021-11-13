Dallas Love Field

Pre-Flight Assault Sends Southwest Employee to Hospital Before Takeoff to NYC, Officials Say

The passenger was charged with aggravated assault, Dallas police say

swa southwest airlines
NBC 5 News

A woman was arrested and a Southwest Airlines employee hospitalized after a confrontation at Dallas Love Field on Saturday, authorities say.

A passenger "verbally and physically" assaulted a Southwest Airlines employee during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's LaGuardia Airport, an airline spokesperson said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Dallas police said the passenger, 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson, boarded and got into a "verbal altercation" with a flight attendant at the back of the plane.

Dallas Police Department
Arielle Jackson was arrested after assaulting Southwest Airlines employees.

Jackson then went to the front of the plane, where she confronted a second employee, who she struck "with a closed fist to the head," police said.

U.S. & World

COVID-19 9 hours ago

Covid Is Surging in Europe. Experts Say It's a Warning for the U.S.

military families 5 hours ago

Thousands of Military Families Struggle With Food Insecurity

Dallas police said the employee was taken to a hospital in stable condition, while Jackson was charged with aggravated assault.

"Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident," the airline said in a written statement.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Love FieldDallasDallas policeSouthwest Airlineslove field
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us