SPACEX

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities.

By The Associated Press

An employee prepares to cross the bridge from parking to SpaceX in Hawthorne on July 17, 2024. Elon Musk said Tuesday on X that he is moving the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to Texas citing several criticisms he has of California.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities and asked people not to try to approach the site.

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us