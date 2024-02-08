Spirit Airlines narrows loss to $184 million, says it's on the path back to profitability

Leslie Josephs/CNBC

Spirit Airlines' fourth-quarter loss narrowed to nearly $184 million, but its CEO said the carrier is back on the path to profitability.

The carrier is trying to find its footing after domestic fares fell, a Pratt & Whitney engine issue grounded some of its Airbus its planes and a judge blocked JetBlue Airways' planned acquisition of the carrier earlier this year.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us