Spirit Airlines narrows loss to $184 million, says it's on the path back to profitability

Spirit Airlines' fourth-quarter loss narrowed to nearly $184 million, but its CEO said the carrier is back on the path to profitability.
The carrier is trying to find its footing after domestic fares fell, a Pratt & Whitney engine issue grounded some of its Airbus its planes and a judge blocked JetBlue Airways' planned acquisition of the carrier earlier this year.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
