The SS United States, a 1,000-foot vessel that shattered the trans-Atlantic speed record on its maiden voyage in 1952, arrived early Monday in Mobile, Alabama, nearly two weeks after departing from South Philadelphia.

The SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. Its maiden voyage broke the transatlantic speed record in both directions when it reached an average speed of 36 knots or just over 41 mph. To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

Officials in Okaloosa County on Florida’s coastal Panhandle hope the ship will become a barnacle-encrusted standout among the county’s more than 500 artificial reefs and a signature diving attraction that could generate millions of dollars annually in local tourism spending for scuba shops, charter fishing boats and hotels.

The SS United States has, perhaps, shown why it was once the fastest ocean liner in the world as the rusted ship -- long a fixture of the Delaware River waterfront in South Philadelphia -- has ended its final voyage two days ahead of schedule.

After nearly 30 years, the historic SS United States departed Philadelphia on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, to begin a 1,800-mile journey to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be prepared to become an artificial reef.

In a statement, officials said that the final voyage ended on Monday, March 3, 2025.

“In the spirit of her record-breaking history, America’s Flagship concluded her journey from Philadelphia to Mobile faster than anticipated. As she moved through the waves for the first time in 28 years, countless onlookers and admirers along the country’s eastern seaboard were inspired by her majesty and beauty," said SS United States Conservancy president Susan Gibbs in a statement on the ship's 401st voyage.

Organizers said, in a statement that the ship will now undergo a remediation process that will see items like command bridge components, engine room equipment, wires, cables, loose items, flooring, furnishings, fuel, paint, and contaminants -- possibly including asbestos -- removed from the vessel before it is taken to Florida.

This process is expected to take until the end of this year.

Once the process is completed, the remains of the vessel will be taken to Florida's Okaloosa County, where organizers plan to create a museum and visitor's center near where the SS United States will become the, what organizers called, the "world's largest artificial reef."

According to organizers with the SS United States Conservancy, there is also a documentary on the history of the vessel in the works, as well.

