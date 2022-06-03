LAPD

3 Stabbed in Attack Inside Southern Calif. Hospital

The stabbings were reported in a building at Encino Hospital Medical Center in LA's west San Fernando Valley, police say.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were in critical condition following a stabbing attack Friday at a San Fernando Valley hospital, according to Los Angeles police.

The stabbings were reported in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard inside a building at Encino Hospital Medical Center, police said.

All three were in critical condition and transported to a local trauma center, a hospital spokesperson and LAFD said.

The hospital was still on lockdown, and surrounding streets were shut down.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The attacker was taken into custody by police at 5 p.m., a spokesperson from the hospital said. LAPD did not yet verify that information.

Details about the victims' identities were not immediately available, but a hospital technician told NBCLA he saw a female doctor and two nurses with stab wounds.

This article tagged under:

LAPDEncino
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us