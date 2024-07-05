Stamford

Stamford postpones Independence Day fireworks until Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stamford's Independence Day fireworks display will now take place on Sunday after being postponed amid the threat of rain.

The fireworks show at Cummings Beach was moved from Saturday with potential rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, the city announced Friday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Entertainment at the beach will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite.

The big fireworks show will get underway around 9 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Parking and traffic information is available here.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us