Stamford Reverses Indoor Mask Mandate: What to Know

The city of Stamford, Connecticut, has lifted its indoor mask requirement more than two months after the mandate went into effect.

As of Tuesday, Stamford Acting Director of Health said residents and visitors no longer have to wear face covering. The mandate that went into effect on Aug. 12 was aimed at slowing the spread of the Delta variant and the city's number of COVID-19 has decreased, Mayor David Martin said.

“As evident by the City’s diminishing number Covid cases, the use of masks over the past few months has served to significantly decrease the spread of this virus in Stamford. In lieu of mandatory masks, residents should practice reasonable safety precautions and social distance when possible," Martin said in his announcement.

Businesses are still entitled to require customers to wear masks, he added.

And if coronavirus cases trend in the wrong direction, especially as families gather indoors for the holidays, the mask mandate could be reinstated.