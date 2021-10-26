Stan Bowman Steps Down as GM of 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team

Stan Bowman is stepping down as general manager of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team, USA Hockey announced on Tuesday.

The decision comes hours after Bowman resigned as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bowman and other members of the Blackhawks staff were subjects of NHL investigation into how the team handled sexual assault allegations against former video coach, Brad Aldrich during Chicago's 2010 Stanley Cup run.

“In light of what’s happened today, I think it’s in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside,” said Bowman. “I’m grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing.”

Bowman was originally named GM of the team back in March of this year. USA Hockey is expected to announce a replacement in the near future.