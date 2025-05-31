Starbucks is making a major change to its loyalty program

A shakeup to the Starbucks rewards program for customers using their own cups is the latest change under CEO Brian Niccol.

The coffee chain is eliminating the 25-star bonus for rewards program members who bring in a personal cup for orders, and instead will give them double stars for their entire order, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.com.

The change begins on June 24 and could result in loyalty members receiving fewer stars for ordering drinks using their personal, reusable cups.

The 25-star bonus had allowed rewards members using their own cups to rapidly reach the 100 stars needed for a free coffee, cookie, tea, popcorn and other items, or to pile up enough stars to snag more premium items for free like a salad or sandwich.

The upcoming change means members adding food or other items to their order using their personal cup would get more stars because the new policy applies to the entire order, not one drink.

It also means loyalty members using their own cup and ordering a single drink through their Starbucks card on the app will earn fewer stars than under the current system.

One aspect that is not changing is that any customer who brings their personal cup, regardless of whether they are a rewards member, gets an automatic 10-cent discount.

Some rewards members have expressed their disappointment at the change.

“Sorry starbucks, I will not be using my personal cup anymore. 25 pts was a good enough incentive to always have one with, double order stars is not....#sosad, one person posted on X.

“Why the takeaways? Now removing 25 stars for bringing my mug. Losing my business. Purchasing a lot less. Charging more money and giving less. Sad business model for long time customers,” another wrote on X.

“Weak for reducing reusable cup benefit from 25 bonus stars (plus my normal 9-star drink) to only doubling stars for the order…18 stars in my case..down from 34 (25+9),” another customer wrote.

The move is the latest of a series of changes that have been made at the coffee giant since Niccol became CEO in September 2024.

The company announced in October 2024 that it was scaling back its frequent discounts and promotions and would no longer upcharge for nondairy milk.

Multiple changes were announced in January, including ending Starbucks’ open-door policy to mandate that people must buy something if they are going to use the restroom or lounge area.

Niccol also announced on an earnings call that the company would be trimming 30% of its menu, saying the smaller amount of offerings would lead to “better innovation.”

Starbucks also announced that it would be offering free refills to any customers staying in the restaurant and not taking their drinks to go. The company brought back the condiment bar, allowing customers to once again put their own sweetener, milks and other additions into their drinks.

In February, Starbucks reinstated the policy calling for baristas to scribble personal messages on to-go cups for customers, which drew mixed reactions from employees. The company also reduced the maximum number of items customers can order on the app from 15 to 12.

Another change for Starbucks baristas came in April, when the coffee chain announced it was revamping its dress code for employees, another move that has garnered backlash from its baristas, even leading to walkouts earlier this month.

