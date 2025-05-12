Crime and Courts

Stepfather put dog collar on child, yanked him for 2 days: Miami police

Zachary Perez, 42, was charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm

By Ari Odzer

New details were released after a man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly abusing his 6-year-old stepson in Miami.

Zachary Perez, 42, was charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm after his arrest on Saturday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Perez struck the victim with a closed face several times.

An arrest report said Perez then put a collar on the child and yanked him until he fell backward to the ground.

Perez would continue to do this to the child for two days, the report said.

The report stated that Perez also kicked the child in the stomach and struck him with a tree branch.

Perez was then taken into custody.

A judge denied him bond during his court appearance on Sunday.

