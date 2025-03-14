Steph Curry

Watch Steph Curry make history with his 4,000th career 3-pointer

Curry became the first player in NBA history to record 4,000 made 3-pointers.

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry once again etched his name in the NBA record books.

Curry became the first player in NBA history to record 4,000 made 3-pointers Thursday after draining a triple in the third quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. After the bucket, the home crowd rained down "MVP" chants upon the 3-point king.

Curry's first NBA 3-pointer came on Oct. 30, 2009, against the Phoenix Suns in his second professional game, and nearly 16 years later the Warriors superstar stands alone in the record books.

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is the only other player in NBA history to eclipse 3,000 made 3-pointers, but still sits nearly 1,000 behind Curry despite the two entering the league in the same 2009 draft class.

Curry also eclipsed the 25,000-career point mark this past Saturday against the Detroit Pistons, further adding to his already cemented status as one of the greatest players ever to step on an NBA court.

Curry always will be synonymous with the 3-point shot, and while his current mark of 4,000 and counting might already be insurmountable, it appears the two-time NBA MVP is showing no signs of slowing down and could add even more triples to his gaudy count.

Could 5,000 ultimately be in play before Curry decides to retire? He's under contract with the Warriors through the 2026-27 NBA season, with his basketball future beyond that undetermined

Time will tell, but one thing is certain -- no basketball fan would be surprised to see Curry finish on a number never to be matched by another NBA player.

