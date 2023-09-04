Steve Harwell, founding singer of Smash Mouth, dies at 56

​Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, died Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, according to a statement from his representative Robert Hayes.

He had been in hospice care.

Harwell co-founded Smash Mouth in 1994. The group reached to international fame with such hits as "All Star," "Walkin' on the Sun" and a cover of The Monkees' "I'm a Believer," which is featured in the 2001 animated film "Shrek."

Harwell had been retired from Smash Mouth for two years.

"Steve Harwell was a true American original," Hayes said in the statement. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable."

Harwell, who had battled heart and neurological conditions, retired in 2021 to focus on his health. It came after a concert in upstate New York where Harwell slurred his words, threatened audience members and gave what appeared to be a Nazi salute to the crowd, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Harwell "has suffered profusely over the years with several types of addiction leading to medical and mental health issues," including cardiomyopathy and Wernickes encephalopathy, a neurological condition that "has greatly impacted his motor functions including speech and impaired memory," a spokesperson for the band told the newspaper.