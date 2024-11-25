New Jersey

Stinky delivery: Uber Eats driver smells weed coming from ‘burrito', police say

That's no burrito, police say its actually an ounce of marijuana

By Dan Stamm

Marijuana in a plastic bag on aluminum foil
Courtesy Washington Township Police

An Uber Eats delivery driver smelled something funky with the burrito they had just been called to pick up, so the driver called police in a New Jersey town.

Here's what Washington Township, Gloucester County, police had to say about it in a Nov. 24, 2024, Instagram post filled with emojis:

"An Uber Eats driver picked up a 'burrito meal' in Lindenwold NJ but noticed a strong smell of marijuana 🍁 wafting from the bag while driving to Glassboro. 🤔 Concerned, they pulled over in Washington Township and called us to check it out. 👮‍♂️"

A police officer then "unwrapped the foil surprise and found over an ounce of raw marijuana, a bottle of water and a box of soup - instead of rice and beans. 😳 This wasn’t the kind of wrap anyone ordered," police said.

Investigators asked for anyone with knowledge of the "extra greens" to give them a call.

"If you know anything about this high-flying delivery, call our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330," police wrote.

