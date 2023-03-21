Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Key Fed Policy Decision: Live Updates

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's next move in its inflation-fighting rate hiking plan.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 9 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures added 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered at the flat line.

In regular trading the major averages rose for a second day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 316 points, or nearly 1%. The S&P 500 jumped 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.58%.

The moves came as fears over the ongoing banking crisis showed signs of easing, with investors "heartened by the increasing likelihood that the end of Fed policy tightening is near," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist for Invesco.

"Fed tightening cycles typically end with a crisis, and those crises tend to end with policy responses. That may help to explain today's market moves," he added.

Investors are looking forward to the latest update from the Fed, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Most investors expect the central bank to stay committed to its tightening and raise rates by 25 basis points.

As of Tuesday evening, there is about a 89% chance of a quarter-point increase by the Fed, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, there's a roughly 11% probability of there being no hike.

"We think the Fed will take that next step, that 25 basis point increase, but probably wrap that in some pretty dovish language to indicate they're close to the end, if not at the end," said Neuberger Berman's Erik Knutzen said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "In a way, it almost doesn't matter, it's priced in. What's most important is the broad liquidity being provided through the Fed's balance sheet and some of the programs they put in place, the liquidity they provided last week."

He added that that could lead to "considerable tightening, as banks change their posture in this more challenging environment — and that's the part that we think is going to have the biggest negative impact on the economy."

Elsewhere, investors are expecting an update on the latest MBA mortgage purchase applications reading. There are also a handful of companies slated to post results Wednesday, including Tencent and Winnebago.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading Tuesday:

First Republic Bank — Shares of the troubled bank were down 14% after hours following a Reuters report that the company is weighing possible downsizing options in case a capital raise fails.

Nike — The athletic apparel retailer saw shares fall more than 2% after reporting its bloated inventory continued to weigh on its margins and China sales fell short of expectations for its fiscal third-quarter.

GameStop — The meme stock surged about 50% after the gaming retailer posted a quarterly profit for the first time in two years, and it reported a drop in inventory levels and costs from a year earlier.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open flat

U.S. equity futures opened flat on Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were unchanged. S&P 500 futures added 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.02%.

On Tuesday the major indexes ended the regular trading session higher for the second day in a row. The Dow added 316 points, or nearly 1%. The S&P jumped 1.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.58%.

— Tanaya Macheel