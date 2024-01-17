Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts third-straight losing day: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a third-straight losing day.

Dow futures fell by 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.07% and 0.11%, respectively.

Discover shares slid 7% even after the financial services company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.20 billion, topping estimates of $4.10 billion, according to analysts polled by LSEG.

Wall Street is coming off a losing session for the major averages, as Treasury yields rose. On Wednesday, the 30-stock Dow dropped 94.45 points, or 0.25%. The S&P 500 slid 0.56%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.59%.

During the session, the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4.1%.

Investors worried that a strong December retail sales report, which suggests a robust consumer, could mean fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve than many are expecting. Currently, markets are pricing in a roughly 56% chance of a quarter percentage point rate cut in March.

"The fact that the Fed is not talking about raising rates is a good thing, but the fact that the market's pricing six rate cuts is a problem," Chris Toomey, Morgan Stanley managing director, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

"If you look at the fourth quarter, so much of that performance was chasing, right, and chasing and chasing," Toomey continued. "And now people are like, 'Wait, do I really want to own this thing at this level?' And if rates are starting to go higher, you're going to get a lot of weak hands selling."

On the economic front, weekly jobless claims are on deck Thursday morning, as are housing starts and building permits data. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is also set to speak.

— Sarah Min