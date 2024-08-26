Stop & Shop announces it will stop selling tobacco products

Stop & Shop announced on Monday that it will stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products at all their stores.

The sales of all tobacco products are expected to end on August 31.

The grocer with stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey says this is part of their commitment to community wellness.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop President.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

As part of their effort to remove tobacco products in the communities, they will also host two cigarette buyback events at two of their stores.

People who bring in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes will receive a Stop & Shop gift card, a bag of healthy snacks, mints and smoking cessation materials.

One will be at the Grove Hall, Boston, Stop & Shop location at 460 Blue Hill Ave., and one will be at Stop & Shop’s store location at 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, New York.

“We are pleased to partner with Stop & Shop as they commit to ending the sales of all tobacco products in their stores,” said Dr. Karen E. Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

“We welcome everyone looking to quit smoking to come and meet with one of our specially trained, dedicated pharmacists, who are partners in supporting our customers’ needs at their convenience.” said Katie Thornell, Stop & Shop Director of Pharmacy.