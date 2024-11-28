Air travel

Stowaway found after boarding flight from New York to Paris

The woman was removed from the plane by law enforcement after landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport, a source with knowledge of the incident told NBC News.

By Jay Blackman and Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-400
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A stowaway bypassed screening measures before being discovered on a flight from New York to Paris amid the Thanksgiving travel rush, authorities said Wednesday.

The unidentified woman was on Delta flight 264 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A source with knowledge of the incident told NBC News that she was removed from the aircraft by law enforcement after it landed in Paris.

The woman — who got on the flight without a ticket — bypassed two "identity verification and boarding status stations and boarded the aircraft," a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She completed a full security screening before boarding, the spokesperson said, meaning she did not have any prohibited items in tow and did not pose a security threat.

It is not clear how the woman bypassed ticketing stations to board the aircraft, but authorities said that in order to be at a departure gate, a person must have cleared the security checkpoint.

The flight took off from JFK at 10:37 p.m. ET and landed in Paris at 12:00 p.m. CET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

U.S. & World

Thanksgiving 13 mins ago

‘It's a bird! It's a plane!' In Alaska, it's both, with a pilot tossing turkeys to rural homes

Recalls 6 hours ago

Hyundai recalling over 226,000 cars and SUVs to fix rearview cameras that can fail

"Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security," Delta Airlines said in a statement. "That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."

No other details were given about the woman.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us