Stranger stabs girls eating lunch with their parents at Grand Central

Two teenage girls out to lunch with their parents at Grand Central Terminal were stabbed in an unprovoked Christmas Day attack, authorities said.

MTA Police quickly apprehended the attacker, who they say had no connection to the 14- and 16-year-old girls. He faces attempted murder and other charges. The MTA identified him as 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson.

Hutcherson is also accused of assault with intent to harm, criminal possession of a weapon with prior conviction and child endangerment.

According to MTA Police, he allegedly approached the girls and their parents, who were visiting New York City over the holidays, at Tartinery Café in the dining concourse shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Chaos soon erupted, with some customers running from the scene of the attack.

According to the criminal complaint, when Hutcherson was seated at a table, he told an employee "I don't want to sit with Black people," then made a comment used a racial slur about white people.

After being served a water, Hutcherson took a knife from his pocket and lunged at the family, an employee told detectives.

The manager of Tartinery said she had noticed the man acting erratically prior to the stabbing and she had a gut feeling something was off with the man when he entered.

"They had no idea he was even there, and he just pulled out a knife and stabbed one girl in the back," she said.

Both teenagers were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. One of the teens suffered a collapsed lung, but both are expected to recover. Hutcherson had 17 prior arrests, police said, with the most recent coming on Nov. 7 when he allegedly threatened to shoot a man in the Bronx. For that incident, he was sentenced to a year of conditional release.

An investigation into the Sunday morning incident is ongoing.

Hutcherson is expected back in court Wednesday. Information on a possible attorney for Hutcherson wasn't immediately available.