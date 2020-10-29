Crane Seen Spinning in the Wind Near Midtown Skyscraper, Debris Sent Falling

A crane perched near the top of a midtown high-rise was left spinning from the strong winds Thursday evening, city officials said, forcing four blocks in Manhattan to close down as debris came falling from above.

The crane was located adjacent to the top of the 85-story building at 111 West 57th Street, near Sixth Avenue. The skyscraper, also known as the Steinway Tower, has been under construction, the city's Office of Emergency Management said. The building's website said that the "iconic new tower" was set to be completed this year.

U.S. Crane and Rigging, a company that installs the construction equipment in New York City, said that the crane was the "tallest freestanding crane in NYC's history, at 220 feet."

The city said that the crane did not collapse, but debris did fall from buildings. Video showed the crane spinning in a circle, high above the ground and coming very close to the new mega-luxury high rise overlooking Central Park. Videos also showed pieces of larger debris plummeting from the high floors, creating sparks as it struck the rigging below the crane before falling onto the street below. Multiple pieces of what appeared to be metal were strewn about the blocked-off street.

Four blocks in the area were closed off amid the incident. Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were at the scene investigating, a city official said, adding that the crane did not appear to collapse or be unstable. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes eight years to the day after a different crane on a high-rise on the exact same block collapsed amid the powerful winds from Superstorm Sandy. In that 2012 scenario, the crane was near the top of 157th 57th Street, another luxury tower along so-called "Billionaires' Row."

That crane was left dangling over the street until the severe weather was able to pass, and workers were able to safely secure it. In that instance, the project's construction manager said the tower crane was set up properly for the windy conditions, according to a report in the Engineering News-Record shortly after.

Lend Lease, the construction manager for that site, said the crane was put into a weathervane mode before the storm hit, which allows for it to spin in windy conditions, just as a flag would do.

It was not clear if the same circumstances were present during Thursday's incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates