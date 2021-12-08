Student's Medical Illustrations Showing Black People Go Viral

A medical student saw a need for change and made it happen.

Medical illustrator Chidiebere Ibe is attracting widespread praise online for depicting Black people in images for textbooks.

Ibe, an aspiring neurosurgeon from Nigeria, said he saw during years of medical school that most medical illustrations only show white skin. Representing other people became a “passion” of his, he said.

He said he’s been amazed by the positive response to images he posts on Instagram. A recently posted illustration of a Black woman and fetus was Liked more than 81,000 times.

“People are telling me how much they are wanted and needed,” he said.

Ibe said he hopes the images will inspire Black medical students to become more engaged in their field.