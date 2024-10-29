Lawsuits

New lawsuit alleges Subway sandwiches contain less meat than advertised

A proposed class action lawsuit accuses the sandwich chain of “grossly misleading” customers

By Danielle Abreu

Is Subway skimping out on the meat in its sandwiches? According to a new lawsuit, it is.

A proposed class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, claims Subway's commercials are "grossly misleading" for customers. According to the lawsuit, the real sandwiches have three times less meat than advertised. In fact, the fast-food chain's sandwiches are mostly bread.

The lead plaintiff, Anna Tollison, of Queens, said she bought a Steak & Cheese sandwich at a local Subway for $7.61. Tollison claims that when she opened the sandwich, she found it had 200% less meat that was she saw advertised.

The lawsuit notes that ads for the sandwich shows layers of meat piled high, while the actual sandwich customers receive are "really skimpy" and "barely have any steak," citing social media posts voicing similar complaints.

Subway Lawsuit
"Subway actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," according to the lawsuit.

Citing New York consumer protection laws against false advertising, Tollison is seeking unspecified damages for anyone who purchased a Steak & Cheese sandwich at any subway in the state during the period of Oct. 28, 2021 until present.

Tollison’s attorney told Reuters the case is “an egregious example of the type of advertising we’re trying to stop.”

Subway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subway isn't the only fast food chain that has been sued over false advertising. The law firm representing Tollison has filed similar suits against McDonald's, Wendy's and Taco Bell for skimping out on ingredients.

