Sudan to Hand Over Ex-President to International Criminal Court for War Crimes

A top Sudanese official says transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military last year amid a public uprising, is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict.

Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.