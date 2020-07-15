Supreme Court

Supreme Court Police Car Set on Fire

The suspect suffered from burns and was taken to a hospital, police said

By NBCWashington Staff

A Supreme Court police car on fire.
@TayCJackson

Someone set fire to a Supreme Court police car Wednesday afternoon, according to Supreme Court media relations.

A male suspect poured a flammable liquid on the car parked next to the Supreme Court in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue NE before 2 p.m.

The fire also damaged a car parked next to the police car, according to the Supreme Court.

D.C. Fire and EMS was called to the scene about 1:50 p.m. and put out the fire.

Supreme Court police took the suspect into custody.

He suffered burns and was taken to a hospital.

