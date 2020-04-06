Scotland’s Top Medical Officer Resigns After Flouting Stay-Home Rules

After failing to follow her government's coronavirus stay-at-home rules Scotland's chief medical officer resigned on Sunday. The resignation came after Dr.Catherine Calderwood was photographed at her second home in the coastal town of Fife. Calderwood had warned Scots that they should only leave home for essential travel, NBC News reported.

As of Sunday, the total cases in the U.S. rose to 333,000, with the total number of deaths at more 9,000 according to the NBC News tally. Globally the death toll is more than 65,000 according to John Hopkins University.

