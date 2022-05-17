Suspect Identified in Shooting at Dallas Asian-Owned Salon: Police

Coming Up at 2 p.m.: Dallas Police are expected to release new information Tuesday afternoon about the arrest in the investigation into a triple-shooting at an Asian-owned salon. Live video will appear in the player at the top of this page closer to the event start time.

An arrest has been made in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, according to Dallas Police. Police have said the shooting may have been a hate crime.

Early Tuesday morning, police tweeted that a suspect was being interviewed and processed but offered no other information. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to talk about the arrest later Tuesday.

SUSPECT IN DALLAS SALON SHOOTING IDENTIFIED

Just before 11 a.m., NBC 5 obtained an arrest warrant affidavit identifying 36-year-old Jeremy Theron Smith as the suspect in the shooting at the salon.

According to the arrest document, Smith's girlfriend told police he was involved in a crash with an Asian driver a couple of years ago and that since that time has had panic attacks when around Asian people and was having delusions the Asian mob was after him. The woman said he had also been fired from a job after verbally attacking an Asian boss.

NBC 5 News/Dallas Police

Police said 13 shots were fired at the salon, including seven casings found inside the business and another six found outside the business.

Smith was taken into custody Monday night and agreed to speak with detectives without an attorney. Police said he admitted the red Honda Odyssey was his and that he was the only one with a key and access to the vehicle. He also told police he owns two guns, a .380 handgun and a .22 caliber rifle.

During an interview with police, a .380 handgun magazine with four live rounds was found in his pocket and a .380 handgun was found in the minivan along with 10 more live rounds.

Dallas PD

Smith has been booked into the Dallas County Jail and is facing three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A bond amount has not yet been set. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

VICTIMS RECOVERING AFTER DALLAS SALON SHOOTING

The three women shot in the attack have all since been released from the hospital.

The daughter of one of the injured women said her mother told her that the man, whom she didn’t recognize, calmly walked in, opened fire and left.

Dallas police released surveillance camera images of the shooter, seen wearing all black and holding a large firearm, as well as the maroon minivan they believe he drove to the salon.

Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings at businesses run by Asian-Americans, including an April 2 drive-by in the area where the salon is located. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

Dallas police say the investigation into a shooting that injured three people at a hair salon in NW Dallas on Wednesday may be related to other shootings directed toward area Asian-owned businesses. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday afternoon the gunman in the shooting may have also targeted Asian-owned businesses in Dallas on at least two other occasions.

“The possibility that we are dealing with a violent gunman who is motivated by hate is chilling and deeply disturbing,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement Friday.

Representatives from the FBI Dallas field office attended a community meeting Tuesday night and confirmed the agency has opened a federal hate crimes investigation into the shooting.

Security measures have also been expanded to other areas with Asian-owned businesses and churches in North Texas in the wake of the shootings.