Suspect Arrested in Killings of Homeless Men in DC, NYC: Police

What to Know A man is suspected of shooting five homeless men in D.C. and New York City this month, killing two victims.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was taken into custody in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday morning.

The first victim was found shot on March 3 on New York Avenue NE in the District.

A man suspected of shooting five homeless men in Washington, D.C., and New York City was arrested early Tuesday following a multistate manhunt, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Two of the victims were killed, including a man found dead inside a burning tent in Northeast D.C.

An MPD official said a man was taken into custody near 2700 Pennsylvania Ave SE, in D.C. Law enforcement officials in the homicide branch are interviewing the suspect, police said.

An MPD official didn't immediately comment on what led authorities to bring the man into custody and said it’s premature to talk about any possible charges. Police said more information is "forthcoming."

The shootings occurred in Northeast D.C. and lower Manhattan. Three men, all believed to be experiencing homelessness, were found shot in Northeast D.C. earlier this month. One victim was found in a burning tent, having been shot and stabbed to death, according to D.C. police. In New York City, police believe the same man shot two homeless men on Saturday, killing one man.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

News4's Shomari Stone reports on the search for a man described as a depraved serial killer.

MPD says it has contacted New York police about the arrest in the case.

D.C. police said the description of the suspect in custody matches several up-close photos shown during a news conference in the District Monday evening. Authorities wouldn't say when or where the photos were taken but said they were recent.

MORE PHOTOS of the wanted suspect. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $55,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.@NYPDnews @ATFWashington https://t.co/ENZRG4fzV7 pic.twitter.com/niCz74Nb0V — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 14, 2022

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Eric Adams pleaded for the public's help during the news conference and condemned the suspect as a "depraved" person who targeted vulnerable people.

"This is a cold-blooded attack. When you look at the premeditative action of this shooter, it sends a clear and loud message that we need the help from the public," Adams said.

"Turn yourself in. We're coming for you. That's the bottom line. Our reach is far and wide," Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said when asked what he would say to the suspect.

The two mayors urged all homeless people to seek shelter. In D.C. on Monday, police distributed flyers in the areas where the shootings occurred. Bowser said community outreach teams were also out informing people experiencing homelessness about their shelter options. She said anyone who needs transportation to a shelter can call 202-399-7093.

"We know this is a scary situation. We know that our unsheltered residents already face a lot of daily dangers and it is unconscionable that anybody would target this vulnerable population," Bowser said.

The Metropolitan Police Department, New York City Police Department and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the investigation.

Video distributed by D.C. police Monday morning shows the suspect. A bald man can be seen striding along the 400 block of New York Avenue NE.

We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video. This suspect is wanted in connection to 2 homicides and at least 3 additional shootings of homeless men in DC & NYC. Community tips help solve cases.



Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 with info. @NYPDnews @ATFWashington pic.twitter.com/2kY3jXomSE — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 14, 2022

D.C. and New York police also released photos of the suspect on Sunday.

Contee said the two departments linked their homicide cases to one suspect after a captain in the Metropolitan Police Department, who is from Queens, New York, happened to be scrolling social media when he saw an image of the suspect in the killing there.

Ballistics evidence showed the same gun was used in both the D.C. and New York killings, Contee said. So far, ballistics have not tied the gun to any killings in other parts of the country, he said.

DC Homeless Men Shootings

The first victim was found shot on March 3 at about 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of New York Avenue NE. The second man was found shot on March 8 shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of H Street NE. Both were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, D.C. police said.

On March 9, an officer was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue NE at about 2:55 a.m. when he saw a fire, police said. After DC Fire and EMS responders put out the blaze, authorities said they found the remains of a man.

“As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds,” D.C. police said.

Contee called the attacks "vicious" and "cowardly" acts, and said that the department was committed to bringing the gunman to justice.

Anyone with information on the attacks should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. The reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $70,000 total between the D.C. and New York police departments and the ATF.

NYC Homeless Men Shootings

Two homeless men were shot in New York City on Saturday, killing one of the men, our sister station NBC New York reports.

The first shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on King Street near Varick Street in Manhattan. A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm while sleeping, police said.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses later reported hearing gunshots hours earlier, at about 6 a.m.

The suspect appeared to have intentionally approached the men and shot them. One victim was sleeping in a sleeping bag when he was shot, police said.

According to police, security video showed the suspect, wearing all black and a black ski mask, approaching and shooting the man in the sleeping bag about 10 blocks away and 90 minutes after the first attack.

The death of a third man on Sunday was initially thought to be connected to the other attacks. NYPD officials familiar with the case later told NBC New York they do not believe the man’s death was related. An investigation found no evidence of a gunshot or stabbing, they said.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemned the Saturday attacks as "horrific," and called the video chilling.

"We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us," he said.

Adams said a task force composed of police officers and a homeless outreach team would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.

The attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.

Editor’s Note (March 14, 2022, 11:30 a.m. ET): The death of a man in New York City on Sunday is no longer believed to be connected to the investigation, NYPD officials said. A previous version of this story included the man’s death as part of the pattern.