Federal authorities have identified the alleged shooter who opened fire at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The suspect, who died at the scene, has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office confirmed to NBC News Sunday morning.

The Secret Service said it "neutralized" the suspected shooter seconds after he fired from an elevated position outside the venue.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Previously the FBI had said they were close to identifying the shooter using DNA, biometrics and photographs.

"The shooter has been tentatively identified," state police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. "It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations."

One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured in the shooting, the FBI said. Two other attendees were injured. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

The Trump campaign has set up a GoFundMe for the family of the victims, a campaign source told NBC News.

Records from the Federal Elections Commission list a man matching the suspect's name and birth date as a registered Republican, though it was not clear when the records were created.

FEC records also list a man with the same name as having donated $15 to ActBlue, a political action committee backing Democrats in June 2021, NBC News reported.

Officials also asked the attendees of the event and the general public to contact the FBI by phone at 800-call-FBI or online via FBI.gov/butler for any information about the shooter or the shooting.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter's motive and the investigation remains active and ongoing, the FBI said in a statement.