Armed Robbery Suspect Shot, Taken Into Custody After Stealing Police Cruiser, Barricading Himself Inside

An armed robbery suspect allegedly stole a Rockland police cruiser on Friday morning and barricaded inside the vehicle on Burgin Parkway in Quincy before ultimately being shot by police and taken into custody, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The person was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

State police tweeted around 9:45 a.m. that the situation was over and there was no longer any threat to the public.

The situation reportedly began when an armed robbery suspect stole a Rockland police cruiser early Friday morning. The suspect then fled in the cruiser and was ultimately stopped on the Bergin Parkway in Quincy, where the vehicle was surrounded by police from multiple agencies.

The stolen cruiser was stopped right off the ramp at Burgin Parkway near the Home Depot but sped off shortly after 8 a.m., stopping at a BJ's Wholesale Club gas station nearby.

"Panic, pure panic," one witness told NBC10 Boston. "My heart was pounding. I'm still shaking just imagining it."

State police provided an update shortly after 9 a.m., saying the vehicle was blocked in and negotiations are ongoing. "We are prepared for a lengthy negotiation," they said.

The MBTA was asked to shut down the Red Line and commuter rail service in the immediate area and provided shuttle buses between Braintree and Wollaston during the incident.

Red Line and commuter rail service has since resumed.

There are no details yet on how the incident began.

Law enforcement expert Todd McGhee, former defensive tactics coordinator for the Massachusetts State Police, explains the protocol as authorities stopped a stolen cruiser in Quincy and are working to apprehend the person.

The Route 3 northbound/southbound Exit 42 ramps to Burgin Parkway and Quincy Center were also closed due to temporary police activity.