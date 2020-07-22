NYPD Cops With Riot Shields Clear Out City Hall Protest Encampment Overnight

Nearly a month after protesters started camping out outside New York City Hall to call for defunding of the police department, uniformed officers with riot shields moved in to clear out tents and people early Wednesday in a planned operation.

Lines of officers in heavy gear were seen at Lafayette Street and Leonard near the criminal courthouses. Some were telling protesters and others on the street to move back as the swarm of cops moved in. Officials said those in the encampment were given a ten-minute warning before the clear-out began.

Protesters say their tents, tarps and other belongings were trashed by police.

Seven people were arrested during the encampment clearing, which happened some time before 4 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said.

After some clashes with cops, the protesters left shortly after dawn. Then the police left as well. The NYPD said there were "no significant incidents," aside from one thrown brick that struck an officer. (The cop was not injured.)

The area is expected to be on lockdown for "several weeks" while graffiti and such is cleaned up, police said Wednesday morning.

NYPD is now attacking the City Hall occupancy protest. Tearing down the community service tents. #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/Ia4HpxhvSy — Max Hornig (@swarmofgaybees) July 22, 2020

Just the day before cops stormed the encampment, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city doesn't allow encampments and the situation outside City Hall was being assessed on a daily basis.

"There is a balance we always strike between the right to protest and especially public safety. And I always put public safety first while respecting constitutional rights," he said, but the decision "will be made by the NYPD."

Organizers called the encampment “Occupy City Hall," a nod to the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement a few blocks away in Zuccotti Park, and they have been out on the grassy area outside City Hall since June 24. They said they would be there until Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to slash at least $1 billion from the NYPD's $6 billion budget and redistribute the funds to other social services like education, healthcare and homeless services before the budget's deadline on June 30.

Weeks after the $88.1 billion city budget passed with some cuts to police funding, the protesters remained because they say the cuts didn't meet their demands.

