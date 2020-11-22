Swingers Club in Queens Latest Illicit Gathering Broken Up by NYC Sheriffs

A "sex club" operating within a state-designated yellow zone Saturday night was busted after a tipster submitted a report of the alleged party to NYC311, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the illicit gathering in Astoria, Queens shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday morning. At least 80 people were found inside the self-described swingers club.

Two organizers and a patron inside the club were charged with multiple misdemeanors, the sheriff's office said. The property owner faces a $15,000 fine.

Astoria recently entered a yellow zone under New York State's micro-cluster approach, which caps mass gatherings at 25 people.

"Deputy sheriffs also observed 3 couples engaged in sexual intercourse in one small room and the location did not have a liquor license or special permit from the NYS Liquor Authority to sell or store alcohol," the office said in a report Sunday.

11/22/20 @ 0005 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle/swingers club @ 40-19 20th Avenue, Queens (Yellow Zone): 80+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 2 organizers, 1 patron charged with multiple misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/2eTp9oM6V1 — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 22, 2020

The swingers club bust was not the only party broken up by deputies Saturday night. Less than an hour earlier, law enforcement started surveilling a party in Manhattan's Garment District and ultimately broke that gathering up two hours later.

Over 120 people were found inside the event space, drinking alcohol, smoking hookah and dancing, according to the sheriff.

Two security guards, a DJ, a bartender and an organizer of the party all face violations that bring penalties of $15,000.