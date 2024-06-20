Switzerland trims key interest rate to 1.25% in second cut of the year

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Denis Balibouse | Reuters
  • The Swiss National Bank trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% in its second cut of the year.
  • Two thirds of economists polled by Reuters had anticipated the SNB would decide in favor of a 25-basis-point-cut to 1.25%.
  • The country's inflation flatlined at 1.4% in May after a bump up in April and is expected to average the same level across full-year 2024, according to the SNB's latest projections.

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday trimmed its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, continuing cuts at a time when sentiment over monetary policy easing remains mixed among major economies.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Two thirds of economists polled by Reuters had anticipated the SNB would decide in favor of a 25-basis-point-cut to 1.25%.

The country's inflation flatlined at 1.4% in May after a bump up in April and is expected to average the same level across full-year 2024, according to the SNB's latest projections. The Swiss central bank expects the national GDP, adjusted for sporting events, to hit 1.2% this year. It anticipates support from exports but ongoing pressure from "low capacity utilization in industrial production and high financing costs," which are likely to subdue investments.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In a June 14 note, analysts at Nomura had characterized a likely cut as a "finely balanced decision" and signaled that "underlying inflation momentum has remained weak which is likely to increase the SNB's confidence that inflation will converge to the mid-point of its inflation target."

Switzerland already has the second-lowest interest rate of the Group of Ten democracies by a wide margin, following Japan. It became the first major economy to cut interest rates back in late March and was earlier this month followed by the European Central Bank.

But the U.S. Federal Reserve has yet to blink, and market participants will be following later in the Thursday session to see if the Bank of England takes the leap to trim, after U.K. inflation eased to the 2% target for the first time in nearly three years.

U.S. & World

United Kingdom 6 hours ago

Climate protesters arrested after spraying orange paint on Stonehenge monument

Jobs 8 hours ago

This 30-year-old made $66,000 selling trash last year. His finds include Fendi bags and hundreds in cash

This breaking news story is being updated.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us