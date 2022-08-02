T.J. Maxx Fined $13M for Selling Recalled Infant Sleepers Linked to at Least 30 Deaths

The agreement settles charges that from March 2014 to October 2019, T.J. Maxx knowingly sold, offered and distributed products that were part of 21 different recalls

Shoppers In NYC As US Consumer Spending Holds Up
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

T.J. Maxx has agreed to pay a $13 million fine for selling a number of recalled products, including Fisher-Price's Rock ’n Play Sleepers, an item linked to at least 30 infant deaths since 2009.

The agreement settles charges that from March 2014 to October 2019, T.J. Maxx knowingly sold, offered and distributed products that were part of 21 different recalls.

While the U.S. government says the Rock ’n Play Sleepers were linked to 30 deaths, a congressional report last year found that more than 50 infants died using the product before it was recalled in 2019.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us