Retail

Target to stop accepting personal checks as form of payment

The move comes following other recent changes Target has made, including adding limitations to the retailer's self-checkout policy

By Francie Swidler

A Target store.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Target is making a major change to how customers pay for goods at the store.

Starting this month, the Minnesota-based retailer says it will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The move was made due to "extremely low volumes," the spokesperson said, adding that the retailer has taken "several measures" to notify customers in advance.

The change will go into effect July 15, several days after Target's popular Circle Week event.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the spokesperson, Target accepts several forms of payment, including Target Circle Cards, cash, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, credit and debit cards, and buy now-pay later services.

The move comes following other recent changes Target has made, including adding limitations to the retailer's self-checkout policy.

This article tagged under:

Retail
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us