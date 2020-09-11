If your car seat is about to expire, or it's just covered in applesauce stains and Goldfish crumbs, Target has you covered with their 2020 car seat trade-in event.

From Sept. 13 through Sept. 26, parents can drop their old car seat — or base — into designated drop-off boxes inside Target stores. Guests who trade in a car seat or base will be given a coupon for 20% off the purchase of a new car seat, stroller or certain baby gear items.

This year there's a new twist on the popular program for the COVID-19 era: It's going contactless. Customers can drop off their car seat, scan a bar code on the drop box using their Target app, and the coupon will appear in the wallet section of the Target app.

Target car seat trade-in 2020: More information

While car seats can only be recycled in-store, the coupons given in return can be used for in-store or online purchases.

It's not recommended to donate or use a car seat that someone else has donated, because you can never tell if a car seat has been in an accident, and it can be dangerous to re-use a car seat that has been in a wreck.

Since the first trade-in event in 2016, Target has recycled more than 14 million pounds of car seats.

Full details on the event can be found on Target's website.

