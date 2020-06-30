Teacher Vanishes From Connecticut Home After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

Nearly eight weeks have passed since a beloved Connecticut school teacher disappeared in the early morning hours of his 50th birthday on May 7, and family members are worried sick.

Gil Cunha, 50, was last seen just after midnight on May 7, at his parents’ home in the area of West Shore, Connecticut, according to a press release issued by the West Haven Police Department.

Cunha's cousin, Lori Kenney, told Dateline that Cunha's father saw him watching TV between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Later that morning, Cunha's mother woke up to find that Cunha was gone.

Both Lori, and Bob Tavares, who is another of Cunha's cousins, told Dateline that the family was also concerned because Cunha had been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and had self-quarantined for three weeks prior to his disappearance.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com