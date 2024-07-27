2024 Paris Olympics

Here's why Team USA gymnastics didn't attend the Opening Ceremony

While they were not at the Opening Ceremony, they all still took pictures in their Opening Ceremony attire designed by Ralph Lauren.

By Laura Harris

USA Gymnastics

You may have noticed of the more than 500 athletes who represented Team USA at the Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics, there were a few faces from North Texas that were missing.

USA Gymnastics posted on ‘X’ that both teams, on the men’s and women’s sides, skipped the Opening Ceremony to focus on their upcoming events.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Plano’s Asher Hong and the men get started on Saturday with the team's all-around preliminary rounds. The women, including Plano-transplant Hezly Rivera and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, will begin their rotations on Sunday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While they were not at the Opening Ceremony, they all still took pictures in their Opening Ceremony attire designed by Ralph Lauren.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us