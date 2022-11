Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was hit with a beer can during Monday's World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros and an arrest was made, police said.

Cruz was on a float in Houston at the 2400 block of Smith Street when the can was thrown, the Houston Police Department tweeted.

“The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area,” police said, adding that he was not injured.

The Houston Astros won their second championship title after taking down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.