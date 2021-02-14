Michigan

Teen Basketball Player is a ‘Girl on a Mission'

When her high school didn't have enough girls to put together a team this season, senior Shelby Cade had to find a new team - the boys team - and she's been excelling ever since

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A northern Michigan basketball player is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "Girl on a Mission."

When Buckley High School didn't have enough girls to put together a team this season, senior Shelby Cade had to find a new team - the boys team.

"It's been such a rough year with cancellation after cancellation and just being able to be here and playing on the court is such a huge thing for me," Cade says.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 3 hours ago

Support Grows for Capitol Riot Inquiry After Trump Acquittal

White House 2 hours ago

Two People Arrested on Gun Charges Outside White House; No Danger to President

She's proving to be a driving force.

"First game she had 12 points, and tonight 8," said Head Varsity Basketball Coach Jared Milarch. "So she's had 20 on the season for which is more than I expected. But that doesn't surprise me with her I know she's going to continue to work hard, and I expect great things out of that girl."

Read the full story from NBC affiliate WPBN here.

This article tagged under:

Michiganbasketball
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us