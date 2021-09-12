Haunted Hayride

Teenager Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Pittsburgh-Area ‘Haunted' Hayride

Police said an argument preceded gunfire at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles on Saturday night

A road sign promoting the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles, Pennsylvania.
Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night at the season opening of a 'haunted' hayride event in the Pittsburgh area, police said.

The surviving victim was hospitalized in critical condition, Allegheny County Police Lt. Vernando Costa said at a news conference. The other teenager was declared dead at a hospital, he said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

An argument in a group of teenagers preceded three or four gunshots at Haunted Hills Hayride in the North Versailles township, Costa said.

Police were looking for a teenage shooter, roughly 15 to 17, who fled, he said.

U.S. & World

9/11 anniversary 14 hours ago

FBI Releases Newly Declassified Record on Sept. 11 Attacks

Afghanistan 8 hours ago

Taliban: Women Can Study in Gender-Segregated Universities

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Haunted HayrideshootingPittsburghgun violenceNorth Versailles
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us